They are furry and fluffy. They are cute and adorable. And they are the universal symbol of friendship in a world that never seems to agree on anything.

Not surprisingly, when two giant pandas arrived at the poll-bound United States, the occasion made headline news and found space on primetime news, hailed as the latest chapter in China’s highly successful ‘panda diplomacy’.

Three-year-old male Bao Li, which means ‘precious vigour’, and a female named Qing Bao, which translates to ‘green treasure’, arrived in Washington DC on Tuesday, where they will begin a 10-year stay at the Smithsonian’s National Zoo.

The two pandas were flown from China aboard a FedEx Boeing cargo plane dubbed the ‘Panda Express’.

In a statement, the China Wildlife Conservation Association said: “We believe this new phase of US-China cooperation on giant panda conservation will build on our strong existing partnership, advancing areas such as disease prevention, scientific exchanges, and wild panda conservation, particularly within the Giant Panda National Park.”

This arrival fills the void left by the departure of the zoo’s previous pandas, Mei Xiang, Tian Tian, and their cub Xiao Qi Ji, who returned to China last November after the loan agreement expired.

Symbol of goodwill

The arrival of the two pandas marks the latest chapter in China’s strategy of fostering international goodwill through panda exchanges, a tradition that has often transcended political tensions.

This practice began in 1972 when China first loaned pandas to the US following President Richard Nixon’s landmark visit to Beijing.