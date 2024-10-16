As the presidential race moves into its final weeks, Democrat Kamala Harris and Republican Donald Trump have embarked on an interview blitz that offers new details about their policy priorities and their political strategies.

In recent days, Harris has sat with top radio show hosts popular among younger and Black audiences.

Trump, meanwhile, participated in a contentious interview with the editor of Bloomberg News at an economic forum in Chicago and participated in town halls on Fox News.

Here are some takeaways from the cascade of appearances:

Controlled campaigns are going public

Both candidates have largely avoided traditional interviews during the campaign, preferring to sit before friendly hosts, often in non-traditional media settings. The two-day interview marathon was a noteworthy, partial break from that strategy.

Harris, whom the Trump campaign hammered for not doing interviews after replacing President Joe Biden at the top of the Democratic ticket, has ramped up the pace this month.

The US Vice President appeared on ABC's “The View,” spoke with radio host Howard Stern and taped a show with late-night comedian Stephen Colbert, among other appearances.

She also sat down with the newsmagazine “60 Minutes,” as is traditional for presidential candidates, while Trump canceled his appearance with the show.

Harris’ appearance on Fox with anchor Bret Baier on Wednesday seemed designed to show her willingness to face any questioner, especially after Trump bailed on “60 Minutes.”