United States President Joe Biden has urged NATO allies to keep backing Ukraine in its war against Russia as he made his farewell visit to Germany just weeks before the US elections.

Biden said on Friday that Western allies must "sustain our support... until Ukraine wins a just and sustainable peace.

"We're headed into a very difficult winter. We cannot let up."

In another worrying development for Ukraine, North Korea has decided to send a "large-scale" troop deployment to support Moscow's war, according to Seoul's spy agency. It said 1,500 special forces were already in eastern Russia undergoing training.

During his one-day visit, Biden met Chancellor Olaf Scholz before they held four-way talks with French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

On Thursday, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy presented his "victory plan" to the European Union and NATO, but his allies have not agreed to his request for immediate NATO membership.

Washington and London have also rejected Ukrainian requests for clearance to use donated long-range weapons against targets inside Russia. Berlin has refused to send its own long-range Taurus missile system.

"We are supporting Ukraine as powerfully as we can," said Scholz. "And at the same time we are making sure that NATO does not become a party to the war, so that this war does not turn into an even bigger catastrophe."