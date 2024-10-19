Freedom of expression has been threatened more seriously in Gaza than in any recent conflict, with journalists targeted in the war-torn territory and Palestinian supporters targeted in many countries, a United Nations expert has said.

"No conflict in recent times has threatened freedom of expression so far beyond its borders as the war in Gaza", an expert appointed by the UN Human Rights Council said on Friday in New York.

Irene Khan, the UN independent investigator on the right to freedom of opinion and expression, pointed to attacks on the media and the targeted killings and arbitrary detention of dozens of journalists in Gaza.

While taking on Israel for imposing blanket bans on media like Al Jazeera and attacks on journalists she said:

"These actions seem to indicate a strategy of Israeli authorities to silence critical journalism and obstruct documentation of possible international crimes."

Khan also sharply criticised the “discrimination and double standards” that have seen restrictions and suppression of pro-Palestinian protests and speech.

She cited bans in Germany and other European countries, protests that were “crushed harshly” on US college campuses, and Palestinian national symbols and slogans prohibited and even criminalised in some countries.

"Public display of Palestinian national symbols like the flag or the keffiyeh, as well as certain slogans, have also been prohibited and even criminalized in some countries," she said.

The UN special rapporteur also pointed to “the silencing and sidelining of dissenting voices in academia and the arts,” with some of the best academic institutions in the world failing to protect all members of their community.

While social media platforms have been a lifeline for communications to and from Gaza, Khan said, they have seen an upsurge in disinformation, misinformation and hate speech — with Arabs, Jews, Israelis and Palestinians all targeted online.

She stressed that Israel’s military actions in Gaza and its decades of occupation of Palestinian territories are matters of public interest, scrutiny and criticism.