Chinese President Xi Jinping has called this week for troops to strengthen their preparedness for war, state media has reported, just days after Beijing staged large-scale military drills around Taiwan.

Xi made his comments while visiting a brigade of the People's Liberation Army Rocket Force on Thursday, according to state-run broadcaster CCTV on Saturday.

Xi said the military should "comprehensively strengthen training and preparation for war, (and) ensure troops have solid combat capabilities", CCTV reported.

Soldiers must "enhance their strategic deterrent and combat capability," Xi said.

China, which claims Taiwan as part of its territory, has stepped up its shows of force around the self-ruled island in recent years.

The dispute