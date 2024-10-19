ROKiT BMW's Turkish motorcycle racer Toprak Razgatlioglu has secured the 2024 World Superbike Championship, claiming his second world title.

Razgatlioglu was 6.067 seconds behind Aruba Ducati's Nicolo Bulega in the 20-lap Race 1 at Spain's Jerez circuit on Saturday but clinched the title as his total points increased to 493.

The Prometeon Spanish Round's first race lasted 33 minutes and 32.738 seconds as Bulega, second in the championship standings, won the Jerez race.

Bulega is the Turkish racer's nearest rival overall and has 452 points ahead of Sunday's race, which will be no contest for Razgatlioglu as their point gap stands at 41. The winner of a race in superbike gains 25 points, while the runner-up takes 20.

Pata Yamaha Prometeon's racer Andrea Locatelli came third in Jerez.