In a significant development on the eve of the BRICS summit, India on Monday announced that it has reached an agreement with China on military patrols along their disputed Himalayan border, signalling a potential thaw in relations strained since a deadly clash in 2020.

Indian and Chinese soldiers will be able to resume patrolling the way they had been doing before the border face-off began in May 2020, India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Monday at a media summit held in New Delhi.

“We reached an agreement on patrolling, and we have gone back to the 2020 position. With that, we can say the disengagement with China has been completed. Details will come out in due course," Jaishankar said.

"There are areas which for various reasons after 2020, they blocked us, we blocked them. We have now reached an understanding which will allow patrolling as we had been doing till 2020," he added.

Earlier in the day, India’s Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri announced the latest pact between the two Asian neighbours in a press conference, stating that it is aimed at disengaging troops stationed at the disputed border.

“Over the last several weeks, Indian and Chinese diplomats and military negotiators have been in close contact with each other, and as a result of these discussions, an agreement has been arrived at on patrolling arrangements along the LAC (Line of Actual Control) in the India-China border leading to the disengagements and a resolution of the issues that had arisen in 2020,” Misri told reporters.

The world’s two most populated nations have been engaged in a tussle along the 3,500-kilometre (2,174-mile) long LAC—the de facto border between India and China in the Ladakh area of disputed Jammu and Kashmir— since May 2020.

The military standoff, which began after a violent encounter in the Galwan Valley that left 20 Indian soldiers and four Chinese troops dead, has long hampered diplomatic and economic interactions between the two nuclear-armed neighbors.