Mozambique police fired teargas and bullets at protesters in the capital Maputo who had gathered at the scene where two opposition party figures were shot dead on Saturday after a disputed election.

A Reuters witness saw some police officers firing handguns while dispersing the crowd on Monday.

Adriano Nuvunga, director of Mozambique's Centre for Democracy and Human Rights, said that two journalists and a security guard were hit by bullets but not seriously wounded.

A police spokesperson could not immediately be reached for comment.

The full results of Mozambique's October 9 national election are expected this week, with early results showing that the ruling party Frelimo is set for another win. Opposition candidates say the poll was rigged.

Accused of electoral fraud

Frelimo has ruled the southern African country since 1975 and has been accused of electoral fraud by opposition leaders, civil society and election observers, which it denies.

Mozambique's electoral commission has declined to comment on accusations of fraud.