Washington DC — When tech billionaire Elon Musk handed a massive $1 million cheque to a Trump supporter on Saturday night in Harrisburg, he grinned and said, "So anyway, you're welcome."

The crowd roared as the winner of his lottery-style giveaway waved the cheque. Less than 24 hours later, Musk repeated the act in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, announcing another winner on a stage covered with "VOTE EARLY" signs.

The electric energy at both events was not just about the money. It was part of Musk's drive to register more voters for the Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump ahead of Pennsylvania's registration deadline on Monday.

But while the act grabbed headlines, it has also ruffled some feathers.

A closer look

Megan Green, a campaign finance advocate based in Missouri, told TRT World the whole scheme feels off.

"Look, democracy shouldn't come with a price tag," she said.

Green is worried Musk’s offer of a $1 million lottery to registered voters, along with $100 stipends for petition referrals, crosses ethical boundaries.

"You're not outright saying, 'Here's cash to vote,' but come on, it's close enough to raise alarms. Voter participation needs to be about civic duty, not pay-outs."

Musk, seemingly unbothered by the backlash, insists his actions are entirely legal.

Legally, he may not be far off. Since the petition is only open to registered voters, it provides a technical shield, giving Musk a layer of plausible deniability — the money is tied to signatures, not votes.

Mark Winston, an election lawyer in Florida, told TRT World that Musk's strategy is a legal grey area, but likely not illegal.

"He's not crossing any bright lines here," Winston explained.

"The law is about intent. If Musk were paying for votes or new registrations, that would be illegal. But since it's about petition signatures, it gets murky."

Shifting political spotlight

Musk's actions have taken on a political dimension too, with Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro calling his giveaway "deeply concerning" during an appearance on NBC's Meet the Press.

"I think it's something that law enforcement could take a look at," Shapiro noted.