SAHA Expo 2024: Türkiye's global stage for defence, aerospace innovation
Hundreds of domestic, international firms are set to showcase innovative defence technologies in Türkiye's leading international defence and aerospace exhibition.
The event showcases advanced defence products from Türkiye and 120 other countries. / Photo: AA
October 22, 2024

The SAHA Expo, a significant Turkish defence event organised by the Istanbul Defense and Aerospace Cluster Association (SAHA), has kicked off at Istanbul Expo Center.

The event opened on Tuesday, showcasing advanced defence products from Türkiye and over 120 other countries.

A total of 1,478 firms, including 178 foreign buying delegates and 312 officials are expected to participate in the five-day event.

SAHA Expo is anticipated to host over 200 signing ceremonies and unveil 300 new products, with expectations of generating more than $2 billion in business relations through contracts and negotiations.

This year marks the introduction of cyber security and artificial intelligence pavilions, along with public participation days, enhancing the event's accessibility and engagement.

The event will also feature keynote speeches by Turkish and international experts in the defence industry.

Türkiye's new domestic products to take centre stage

The exhibition unveils many new Turkish-made defence innovations.

The Skywolf family of unmanned combat aerial vehicle (UCAV) munitions developed by Turkish defence startup Astech is set to strengthen Türkiye’s defence capabilities by joining the nation’s growing roster of UCAV munitions, a key export category in the Turkish defence industry.

Astech will unveil the Skywolf Ground Attack Munitions (GAM) family for the first time at the SAHA 2024.

The startup is set to enhance Türkiye's UCAVs, equipping them with more powerful capabilities and extending their strike range through its GAM family.

The Skywolf GAM family consists of mini smart weapon systems designed for unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and UCAVs.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
