The Council of Europe's anti-racism body charged that political speech in Italy had become xenophobic and divisive, often targeted at "refugees, asylum seekers and migrants", bringing angry rebuttals from the government.

In the report published on Tuesday by the European Commission against Racism and Intolerance (ECRI), the human rights monitoring body also cited Italy for racial profiling by police towards Roma and Blacks, while noting that marginalized people "continue to face prejudice and discrimination in everyday life."

"The public discourse has become increasingly xenophobic and political speech has taken on highly divisive and antagonistic overtones particularly targeting refugees, asylum seekers and migrants", as well as some other marginalized communities, the report said.

"Hate speech, including by high-level politicians, often remains unchallenged," it added.

The report made no mention by name of the two-year-old hard-right government of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni -- who has taken a harsh line on security issues, especially migration.

Instead, the report referred throughout to "authorities," which could include previous governments since the ECRI's last report was in 2016.

While citing progress since then in tackling such problems as bullying in schools, online hate speech, and antisemitism, ECRI nevertheless said other issues "continue to give rise to concern."

Regarding law enforcement, ECRI said the police's ability to address hate-motivated violence "is diminished by underreporting and lack of trust on the part of people belonging to groups of concern to ECRI," namely "Roma and people of African descent."