TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
PKK terrorists behind Ankara attack identified: Turkish interior minister
At least five people were killed and 22 injured in a terror attack on the TAI’s headquarters in Ankara.
PKK terrorists behind Ankara attack identified: Turkish interior minister
“No terror attack can break our resolve. They cannot intimidate our noble nation," Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said. / Photo: AA
October 24, 2024

The Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya has said that the identities of the terrorists behind the attack on Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) in Ankara have been established.

“The female terrorist neutralised in the treacherous terrorist attack on TAI has been identified as PKK member Mine Sevjin Alcicek,” Yerlikaya said on Thursday.

The male terrorist was identified as Ali Orek, codenamed "Rojger," a member of the PKK terror group.

"I once again wish Allah's mercy upon our martyrs and a speedy recovery to the injured,” said Yerlikaya.

Recommended
RelatedWorld leaders condemn terrorist attack in Türkiye

“No terror attack can break our resolve. They cannot intimidate our noble nation," he added.

At least five people were killed and 22 injured in a terror attack Wednesday on the TAI’s headquarters in Ankara. Security forces killed the terrorists in a subsequent operation.

In its more than 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US and the EU -- has killed 40,000 people, including civilians.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye will continue to stand 'in full solidarity with those targeted by Israeli banditry': Erdogan
Turkish tech festival TEKNOFEST kicks off in Istanbul
Türkiye’s Pera Museum marks 20 years with exhibitions that transcend borders
By Melis Alemdar
'Israel is a destructive regime feeding on chaos, not order' –Türkiye's Head of Communications Duran
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan
'A bloody stage of genocide': Türkiye’s communications head slams Israel’s Gaza City assault
President Erdogan receives Türkiye's basketball, volleyball teams after silver medal triumphs
Erdogan says Netanyahu is Hitler's ideological 'relative', slams Israel over Doha strike
Erdogan slams Israel’s ‘state terror’ after Doha summit, vows to continue support for Palestine
Turkish President Erdogan holds a series of bilateral meetings in Doha
Armenia removes image of Türkiye's Mount Agri from passport stamps
Türkiye and Azerbaijan discuss military cooperation, regional security, and armed forces reforms
Turkish President Erdogan heads to Qatar for Arab-Islamic summit
The biggest problem in the region is Israel’s expansionist policy: Türkiye's Fidan