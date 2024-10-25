WORLD
3 MIN READ
Netflix faces backlash over removal of Palestinian movie collection
The controversial decision by the streaming giant has raised questions about the influence of Israeli lobbying groups on the streaming platform’s decisions.
Netflix faces backlash over removal of Palestinian movie collection
Omar (2013), once part of Netflix's collection, is a Palestinian thriller about a young baker who risks his life crossing the Israeli separation wall to see his girlfriend, Nadia. / Photo: "Omar" (2013) / Hany Abu-Assad / ZBros Productions / Others
October 25, 2024

Netflix, one of the world’s most popular movie streaming sites, once offered a separate section on movies about Palestine, featuring more than 30 films about family, resilience, and life under occupation on its platform.

However, as of October 13-14, nearly all the 32 films from the section titled “Palestinian Stories” have been removed, leaving just two available, sparking a backlash from human rights advocates and social media users.

There are allegations that the Palestine-related films were removed under pressure from Zionist lobby groups amid Israel’s war on Gaza.

Activists have launched a petition urging Netflix to reinstate the collection, questioning the causes and motives behind the abrupt removal.

“How does Netflix justify the removal of so many films by or about Palestinians, one of the world’s most politically marginalised communities, especially at a time when Palestinians are facing genocide in Gaza?” the rights group Freedom Forward asked in a letter, further questioning the potential role of “pro-Israel lobbying or advocacy organisations” in pushing Netflix to its controversial move.

In fact, the Zionist lobby had launched a campaign against the collection way back in October 2021, when Netflix added the films. Times of Israel had reported that Im Tirtzu, a far-right Israeli watchdog, criticised Netflix's “Palestinian Stories” collection, alleging that 16 of the 19 featured directors support the Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions (BDS) movement against Israel.

Recommended
RelatedNetflix trove of Palestinian films triggers pro-Israel groups

Netflix had countered the move by emphasising its support for artistic “freedom and authentic storytelling from all over the world”, noting that the collection aims to “showcase the depth” of the Palestinian experience, “exploring people’s lives, dreams, families, friendships, and love.”

Yet, three years after defending its commitment to diverse storytelling, Netflix appears to have quietly revised its approach.

CODEPINK, a pro-Palestine social justice organisation, condemned the streaming giant’s decision of removal, calling it “a literal erasure of Palestinians’ stories and perspectives from popular culture.”

“The systemic erasure of Palestinian voices prevents broader audiences from understanding the reality of Israel’s brutal occupation, apartheid, ethnic cleansing, and now, genocide of Palestinians,” it added.

Some of the popular —now deleted, movies include Children of Shatila by Mai Masri, depicting life in a refugee camp through the eyes of two children, as well as Ave Maria, a satirical short by Basil Khalil about Palestinian nuns helping an Israeli settler family.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Major aid groups urge immediate action after UN says Israel committing 'genocide' in Gaza
Pakistan-India handshake dispute delays cricket game in UAE
Lebanon seizes 64 million captagon pills in major drug bust
Will India’s Russia bonhomie come at a cost? EU says yes
Over 2M sign petition against Duplomb law in France
UN concludes Israel committed genocide in Gaza. Can it help end the sufferings of Palestinians?
By Zeynep Conkar
Polish missile or Russian drone? Poland probes what hit house during airspace intrusion
India's Kerala battles deadly 'brain-eating disease'
EU proposes sanctions on Israel's trade, ministers and illegal settlers
Pakistan, Palestine sign MoU to foster cooperation in health sector
Israeli forces intrude into Syria as rights groups accuse Tel Aviv of war crimes
Jerry Greenfield scoops himself out of Ben & Jerry over Unilever's interference in social mission
Immigration only solution as Finland faces 'bleak' demographic outlook, says research firm
Nepal mourns victims of uprising that brought down government
Russian drones target railway line, Ukraine hits nuclear plant under Moscow's control
Iran executes man convicted of spying for Israel's Mossad