WORLD
3 MIN READ
Japan’s ruling coalition loses parliamentary majority in historic setback
While the official results are expected to be announced later on Monday,  Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and his Liberal Democratic Party face a dramatic political shift.
Japan’s ruling coalition loses parliamentary majority in historic setback
Election officers count ballots for the general election at a ballot counting centre in Tokyo, Japan October 27, 2024. / Photo: Reuters
October 28, 2024

Japan's ruling coalition has suffered a historic setback, losing its parliamentary majority for the first time since 2009.

Snap elections were held 26 days after the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and its coalition partner Komeito elected Shigeru Ishiba as Japan's 102nd prime minister, according to Tokyo-based Kyodo News.

The latest results reported by public broadcaster NHK showed a dramatic realignment of Japanese politics.

The LDP and Komeito won a combined 215 seats, or 191 and 24 seats respectively, well short of the 233 needed for a majority in the 465-seat lower house.

The main opposition, the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan (CDPJ) made significant gains with 148 seats.

The Japan Innovation Party emerged as the third-largest party with 38 seats, followed by the Democratic Party for the People with 28 seats. Smaller parties including Reiwa Shinsengumi, with nine seats, the Japanese Communist Party, with eight seats and others divided the remaining seats, with independents claiming 12.

Notably, Reiwa Shinsengumi has maintained a pro-Palestine stance in and outside parliament.

The outcome marked a notable shift in Japanese politics, ending the LDP's unbroken dominance in parliament since 2009.

RelatedJapan votes in lower house elections, Ishiba's coalition on shaky ground
Recommended

'Biggest blow'

Calling the loss of its majority in parliament the “biggest blow,” Ishiba admitted that the LDP failed to grasp the public mood over a political funds scandal that plagued the ruling party.

He acknowledged that the voting results “indicate a difficult situation for his party.”

More than 45,000 polling stations were set up nationwide for the approximately 105 million eligible voters.

However, voter turnout is expected to be around 53 percent, about 2.8 percent lower than in the previous election.

More than 1,300 candidates compete for the 465 seats, including 289 in single-seat constituencies and 176 under proportional representation.

Ishiba, who took office on October 1, pledged to address inflation and bolster Japan’s defence capabilities. However, the LDP faced challenges amid public scrutiny over recent funding scandals.

RelatedPro-Palestine Japanese lawmakers win back parliamentary seats
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Türkiye will be 'the voice of Palestine' at the UN: Erdogan tells Palestine's Abbas
Gulf bloc to strengthen collective security after Israeli attack on Qatar
US trying to 'take back' Bagram Air Base from Taliban to check on China: Trump
EU mulls plan to use frozen Russian assets for Ukraine loan
Missiles worth $500M fired by US to 'defend Israel' during its war with Iran: Pentagon
Strongest response to Israel's Gaza genocide has come from Türkiye: Erdogan
US chip giant Nvidia to invest $5B in Intel
US revokes visas of Indians linked to fentanyl trafficking
Netanyahu's Gaza occupation push is a death sentence for Israeli hostages: former captive
Huawei unveils new tech for AI as US imposes curbs on export of high-end chips to China
US veterans join Gaza-bound flotilla to oppose Israel’s siege, demand end to genocide
Syria’s top diplomat to push for US sanctions relief in rare Washington visit
China rejects Netanyahu’s 'information blockade' claims, warns it harms ties
Qatar takes command of maritime security force in the Gulf
NATO, Poland launch major military drills near Russia border amid rising tensions
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington