Bolivian ex-president Evo Morales told the Reuters news agency that the government of ally-turned-rival President Luis Arce was behind an alleged gun attack on his convoy, lashing out at what he called a "dark plot to destroy" him.

On Sunday, Morales claimed his vehicle had been hit by gunfire by security forces, captured in a dramatic video he shared, in what appeared to be a major escalation in political tensions between two factions of the ruling socialist party.

Bolivia's government on Monday denied the accusations that it had led an attack on Morales, calling it "theatre" and claiming that the former leader's convoy had instead fired on special anti-narcotics police who were carrying out a patrol.

In his first interview with international media since the alleged attack, Morales denied on Monday his team had been carrying any weapons, called the attack an "ambush", and said that the government's version was a "montage of lies".

"They shot at the wheels, at the tyres, the car could not move forward," he said, adding he and the others in the car had crouched down in their seats, which had likely "saved our lives".

"I heard three shots in a burst... there were at least seven, eight, nine shots," he said, adding that since then, they had found as many as 20 bullets.

Contested claims