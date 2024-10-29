Russia began a new strategic nuclear training exercise on Tuesday, saying the country's top officials would review the control of nuclear ballistic and cruise missile launches.

"Today we are conducting another exercise of strategic deterrence forces," Putin was shown saying in a video clip released by the Kremlin.

"We will work out the actions of officials to control the use of nuclear weapons with practical launches of ballistic and cruise missiles," Putin said.

The Russian president also underlined that the country would not take part in any arms race but that Moscow needed to have its nuclear forces ready for use.

Russia has engaged in conflict with its neighbour Ukraine since February 2024, with no end in sight as both nations aim to expand their alliances.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol discussed reports of North Korea deploying troops in Russia.

Related Russia claims advancement, intensifying pressure on Ukraine frontline

North Korean FM in Russia