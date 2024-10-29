WORLD
3 MIN READ
Russia launches new strategic nuclear training exercise
Russia will not take part in any arms race but Moscow needs to have its nuclear forces ready for use, President Putin said.
Russia launches new strategic nuclear training exercise
A Russian warship fires during joint anti-submarine firing exercises with Chinese Navy in the Pacific Ocean, in this still image taken from video released on October 14, 2024. / Photo: Reuters
October 29, 2024

Russia began a new strategic nuclear training exercise on Tuesday, saying the country's top officials would review the control of nuclear ballistic and cruise missile launches.

"Today we are conducting another exercise of strategic deterrence forces," Putin was shown saying in a video clip released by the Kremlin.

"We will work out the actions of officials to control the use of nuclear weapons with practical launches of ballistic and cruise missiles," Putin said.

The Russian president also underlined that the country would not take part in any arms race but that Moscow needed to have its nuclear forces ready for use.

Russia has engaged in conflict with its neighbour Ukraine since February 2024, with no end in sight as both nations aim to expand their alliances.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol discussed reports of North Korea deploying troops in Russia.

RelatedRussia claims advancement, intensifying pressure on Ukraine frontline

North Korean FM in Russia

Recommended

North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui arrived in Russia on Tuesday for an official visit.

Choe flew into the far eastern Russian city of Vladivostok, TASS state news agency reported, citing a diplomatic source, who said that "tomorrow she will be in Moscow".

Russian news agencies reported Choe would hold talks with Russian officials but did not say with whom.

Traditional allies Russia and North Korea have recently boosted ties, with Pyongyang's leader Kim Jong-un making a rare overseas trip to meet Putin in Russia's Far East last September.

Putin signed a mutual defence treaty with Kim in Pyongyang in June while making his first visit to the isolated nation in 24 years.

Choe has already visited Russia in January and September this year.

The Russian embassy in Pyongyang said Choe's latest visit came after the countries' leaders agreed to step up "strategic dialogue" at their June meeting.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Major aid groups urge immediate action after UN says Israel committing 'genocide' in Gaza
Pakistan-India handshake dispute delays cricket game in UAE
Lebanon seizes 64 million captagon pills in major drug bust
Will India’s Russia bonhomie come at a cost? EU says yes
Over 2M sign petition against Duplomb law in France
UN concludes Israel committed genocide in Gaza. Can it help end the sufferings of Palestinians?
By Zeynep Conkar
Polish missile or Russian drone? Poland probes what hit house during airspace intrusion
India's Kerala battles deadly 'brain-eating disease'
EU proposes sanctions on Israel's trade, ministers and illegal settlers
Pakistan, Palestine sign MoU to foster cooperation in health sector
Israeli forces intrude into Syria as rights groups accuse Tel Aviv of war crimes
Jerry Greenfield scoops himself out of Ben & Jerry over Unilever's interference in social mission
Immigration only solution as Finland faces 'bleak' demographic outlook, says research firm
Nepal mourns victims of uprising that brought down government
Russian drones target railway line, Ukraine hits nuclear plant under Moscow's control
Iran executes man convicted of spying for Israel's Mossad