The new Hezbollah chief has said that his group is not fighting on behalf of Iran, but to protect and liberate Lebanese territory.

"We in Lebanon are not fighting on behalf of Iran or to implement its project, but to protect and liberate our land," Naim Qassem said in a recorded speech on Wednesday. "For 11 months we said that we do not want war, but we are ready if it is imposed on us."

Qassem was elected Tuesday as Hezbollah chief, succeeding Hassan Nasrallah, who was killed in an Israeli air strike in Beirut last month.

"My programme is to continue Nasrallah's approach to stay on the path of war based on developments," he said. "Resistance exists to liberate the land and confront the occupation and its expansionist intentions in the region."

Support for Gaza