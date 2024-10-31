The Israeli army demolished the office of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) in the Nur Shams refugee camp in the northern West Bank city of Tulkarem, a local official has said.

"Israeli bulldozers brought down the building, through which the UN agency runs the daily needs of residents," Nehad al Shaweeh, who heads a local service committee in the camp, told Anadolu on Thursday.

"The building was partially damaged during previous Israeli raids and today it was completely demolished by Israeli forces," he added.

Related Israeli ban of UNRWA could kill more children in Gaza: UNICEF

The demolition came three days after the Knesset (Israel’s parliament) passed a law on Monday banning UNRWA from operating, which would eventually affect its work in Gaza, the occupied West Bank, and East Jerusalem. The legislation will take effect in 90 days.