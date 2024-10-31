TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye hails African countries’ stance on Palestinian issue —Erdogan
Recep Tayyip Erdogan says the Middle East "heading toward serious firestorm," warning that upcoming period will be much more troubled.
Türkiye hails African countries’ stance on Palestinian issue —Erdogan
Senegal's stance on the Palestine issue based on a two-state solution is extremely valuable, Erdogan says. / Photo: AA
October 31, 2024

Senegal’s stance on the Palestinian issue, which is based on the two-state solution, is “extremely valuable,” Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said.

“We are following the steadfast stance of our African brothers, who understand what oppression, war and massacre mean, against Israel’s genocidal policies,” Erdogan said on Thursday in a joint press conference with his Senegalese counterpart Bassirou Diomaye Faye.

Senegal's stance on the Palestine issue based on a two-state solution is extremely valuable, Erdogan added.

“Imperialists have learned in Africa that a peaceful future cannot be built on blood and massacre,” Erdogan said, adding: “The same truth will also be evident in Gaza and Lebanon.”

Recommended

On Israel's attacks in Lebanon and Palestine, Türkiye's president said that the region is “heading toward a serious firestorm,” warning that the upcoming period will be much more troubled.

Erdogan also urged all countries with a “sense of conscience” to put more pressure on the Israeli government.

RelatedNorth Gaza overwhelmed by stench of decay amid relentless Israeli bombings
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye will continue to stand 'in full solidarity with those targeted by Israeli banditry': Erdogan
Turkish tech festival TEKNOFEST kicks off in Istanbul
Türkiye’s Pera Museum marks 20 years with exhibitions that transcend borders
By Melis Alemdar
'Israel is a destructive regime feeding on chaos, not order' –Türkiye's Head of Communications Duran
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan
'A bloody stage of genocide': Türkiye’s communications head slams Israel’s Gaza City assault
President Erdogan receives Türkiye's basketball, volleyball teams after silver medal triumphs
Erdogan says Netanyahu is Hitler's ideological 'relative', slams Israel over Doha strike
Erdogan slams Israel’s ‘state terror’ after Doha summit, vows to continue support for Palestine
Turkish President Erdogan holds a series of bilateral meetings in Doha
Armenia removes image of Türkiye's Mount Agri from passport stamps
Türkiye and Azerbaijan discuss military cooperation, regional security, and armed forces reforms
Turkish President Erdogan heads to Qatar for Arab-Islamic summit
The biggest problem in the region is Israel’s expansionist policy: Türkiye's Fidan