Born before First World War, the largest crocodile ever dies in Australia
The 110 year old Cassius, a saltwater crocodile, held the Guinness World Records title as the world's largest crocodile in captivity.
Cassius, weighing in at more than one ton, had been in declining health. / Photo: Reuters
November 2, 2024

A 5.48-metre Australian crocodile that held the world record as the largest crocodile in captivity has died, a wildlife sanctuary said. He was thought to be more than 110 years old.

Cassius, weighing in at more than one ton, had been in declining health since October 15, Marineland Melanesia Crocodile Habitat said on Facebook on Saturday.

"He was very old and believed to be living beyond the years of a wild Croc," according to a post by the organisation, based on Green Island near the Queensland tourist town of Cairns.

"Cassius will be deeply missed, but our love and memories of him will remain in our hearts forever."

The group's website said he had lived at the sanctuary since 1987 after being transported from the neighbouring Northern Territory, where crocodiles are a key part of the region's tourist industry.

Cassius, a saltwater crocodile, held the Guinness World Records title as the world's largest crocodile in captivity.

He took the title after the 2013 death of Philippines crocodile Lolong, who measured 6.17 m long, according to Guinness.

SOURCE:Reuters
