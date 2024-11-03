WORLD
2 MIN READ
Chinese crew returns after 6-month mission on Tiangong space station
In orbit since late-April, Shenzhou 18 astronauts Ye Guangfu, Li Cong, Li Guangsu safely touch down on Earth.
Chinese crew returns after 6-month mission on Tiangong space station
The astronauts carried out emergency drills and captured footage of the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center and Wenchang spaceport.  / Photo: AFP
November 3, 2024

The return capsule of China's crewed Shenzhou 18 spacecraft successfully touched down in northern China Sunday in the milestone completion of the astronauts mission aboard the country's Tiangong space station.

Citing the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA), Beijing-based Xinhua News reported that Ye Guangfu, Li Cong, and Li Guangsu, who had been living and working in orbit since their launch on April 25, returned to the Dongfeng landing site in the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region.

After more than six months in space, the Shenzhou 18 crew had separated from the Tiangong space station earlier on Sunday following a handover of their duties to the incoming Shenzhou 19 crew, which launched on Wednesday.

Before their departure, the Shenzhou 18 astronauts had completed various tasks, including processing experimental data and transferring supplies.

Recommended

Commander Ye Guangfu became the first Chinese astronaut to spend a total of over 365 days in space during this mission, having previously been part of the Shenzhou 13 crew.

They also conducted a range of scientific experiments, including studies on ancient microbes, and completed a record-setting spacewalk.

The astronauts carried out emergency drills and captured footage of the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center and Wenchang spaceport.

RelatedChina's new crew docks at space station, boosts influence in orbit
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Lebanon seizes 64 million captagon pills in major drug bust
Will India’s Russia bonhomie come at a cost? EU says yes
Over 2M sign petition against Duplomb law in France
UN concludes Israel committed genocide in Gaza. Can it help end the sufferings of Palestinians?
By Zeynep Conkar
Polish missile or Russian drone? Poland probes what hit house during airspace intrusion
India's Kerala battles deadly 'brain-eating disease'
EU proposes sanctions on Israel's trade, ministers and illegal settlers
Pakistan, Palestine sign MoU to foster cooperation in health sector
Israeli forces intrude into Syria as rights groups accuse Tel Aviv of war crimes
Jerry Greenfield scoops himself out of Ben & Jerry over Unilever's interference in social mission
Immigration only solution as Finland faces 'bleak' demographic outlook, says research firm
Nepal mourns victims of uprising that brought down government
Russian drones target railway line, Ukraine hits nuclear plant under Moscow's control
Iran executes man convicted of spying for Israel's Mossad
EU, Trump discuss joining hands to go after Russian energy with sanctions
Colombia cuts US arms deal after Trump blasts Petro over cocaine surge