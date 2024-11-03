The return capsule of China's crewed Shenzhou 18 spacecraft successfully touched down in northern China Sunday in the milestone completion of the astronauts mission aboard the country's Tiangong space station.

Citing the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA), Beijing-based Xinhua News reported that Ye Guangfu, Li Cong, and Li Guangsu, who had been living and working in orbit since their launch on April 25, returned to the Dongfeng landing site in the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region.

After more than six months in space, the Shenzhou 18 crew had separated from the Tiangong space station earlier on Sunday following a handover of their duties to the incoming Shenzhou 19 crew, which launched on Wednesday.

Before their departure, the Shenzhou 18 astronauts had completed various tasks, including processing experimental data and transferring supplies.