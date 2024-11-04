Naval forces of Indonesia and Russia began their first joint military training drills in the Java Sea, the Indonesian navy said, something analysts said showed the Southeast Asian country's willingness to befriend any country.

The joint exercise comes as Indonesia's newly-inaugurated President Prabowo Subianto has pledged closer ties with Russia on defence, in his bid to forge links with any country as part of his nation's long-held non-alignment foreign policy.

The drills are taking place in the Java Sea near Indonesia's Surabaya city, east of the capital Jakarta, through Friday after four Russian warships arrived on location on Sunday, the navy said in a statement on Monday.

"Russian warships came from afar to Indonesia and conducted joint exercises for the first time that seek to improve diplomatic relations between Indonesia and Russia, especially the navies," Indonesian navy commander Denih Hendrata said.

The statement quoted a Russian delegation representative as saying that the exercise was designed for the two navies to exchange knowledge.

Sergey Tolchenov, Russia's ambassador to Indonesia, said on Monday the drills were not aimed at any country and could "ensure security and stability in the region".

'Great friend'