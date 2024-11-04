Washington, DC — US Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump are on a collision course for their November 5 election showdown — one of the nail-biters in modern American history that has kept everyone on the edge of their seats.

Ahead of Election Day on Tuesday — that's when majority of Americans vote and ballot counting begins — early voter turnout has been impressive with over 78 million ballots already cast. This is nearly half of the total votes from 2020. Both Harris and Trump campaigns feel optimistic about these numbers.

Voters opened up to TRT World, sharing their choices and motivations behind their decisions.

Abel Dejene, 33, parking attendant

I was born and raised in Ethiopia, and I moved here when I was 15 years old. This is the first time I am voting. I'm voting for Kamala Harris. I have seen four years of Donald Trump, and that is something I don't want back. So, I want to see something new. We've never seen a woman president, and I want to see that as well.

Trump is very divisive. Harris is trying to bring the country together. You need to be motivating the people to come vote for you, not dividing the people, putting them against each other.

Oscar Ticaes, 60, parking attendant

I have voted four times so far, and it was always the Republican Party. This time as well, I am voting for Donald Trump. I want end of wars across the world. Trump is going to fix it in Ukraine, Gaza and elsewhere. Children are getting killed for nothing. I have children. I am a grandfather as well.

I am originally from El Salvador. In my country there are homeless people but if you see America, cities like Washington DC, New York, Philadelphia, you will see countless homeless families. This government (Democratic Party) has spent millions and billions of dollars on wars but does not care about poor and homeless in America.

Lester Wade Brandon, 65, former representative of prison inmates

Trump rose on his own and projects strength. He did not come up through the ranks or rely on the establishment to get where he is. That is what America needs right now — a leader who is not afraid to go against the grain, someone who is tough enough to face down the opposition without flinching.

People like me, who have had their own fights to face, respect that kind of strength. Trump speaks for those of us who feel like the system often overlooks us. He is a proof that you can come from the outside and still make a real impact. That is the kind of power I believe in and why I stand with him.

Joseph Orsini, 30, psychotherapist

I will be voting along Democratic lines for this election. As a responsible citizen who believes in fair and equal treatment of all people and the husband of a Muslim immigrant, I believe they are the only ones possible to make even incremental change.

I do not believe that there should be only two sides, but having said that, the Democratic side seems the obvious choice.

Karen Malpede, 79, playwright and director

The United States government is funding a genocide in Gaza. There is no other way to describe it. But I will be voting for Democrats, so I can continue to pressure them to change policy when they are elected.

The other alternative is worse for everyone. Much worse for the Middle East, much worse for the United States.

Jenan Matari, 34, Palestinian American writer and content creator

I have always been a registered Democrat. I think that it has been made pretty clear that both parties are just two sides of the same coin.

We are dealing with fascism on both ends. Whether or not it is outwardly fascist via the American Republican Party or fascists a bit buttoned up with the Democrats, it is still fascism; It is still dangerous.