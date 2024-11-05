WORLD
Trump claims building record 'Arab, Muslim voters' with promise of 'peace'
Donald Trump has said his promise to end endless wars has brought record-breaking voter support to his campaign in Michigan, a battleground state with a large Arab and Muslim community.
Trump warns that Kamala Harris’s policies will bring war to the Middle East. / Photo: AP
November 5, 2024

Republican presidential nominee and former President Donald Trump has claimed his campaign is building a "record-breaking" coalition of Arab and Muslim voters in Michigan, saying they are drawn by his promise of peace.

"We are building the biggest and broadest coalition in American Political History. This includes record-breaking numbers of Arab and Muslim Voters in Michigan who want PEACE," said Trump on X on Monday, a day before the presidential election.

"They know Kamala and her warmonger Cabinet will invade the Middle East, get millions of Muslims killed, and start World War III. VOTE TRUMP, AND BRING BACK PEACE!" he said.

In the run-up to the election, the Trump and Harris campaigns have each ramped up outreach to Arab and Muslim Americans, especially in the battleground state of Michigan, where the community’s votes could prove decisive.

Trump on Friday visited a halal cafe in Dearborn, home to many Arab and Muslim Americans and known as the "Arab capital of America.”

'Stop the endless war'

The visit came after a group of Muslim leaders weeks ago joined Trump on stage at a rally in Michigan to announce their support for the Republican candidate in the November 5 presidential election.

The leaders cited his commitment to ending wars.

Trump, in turn, emphasised that Muslim and Arab voters in Michigan and across the country want a "stop to the endless wars and a return to peace in the Middle East."

On Tuesday, Americans will also elect all 435 members of the House of Representatives, 34 Senate seats and 11 state governors.

More than 82 million people have voted early in the elections so far.

