The world’s biggest food and beverage companies on average sell products in low-income countries that are less healthy than what they sell in high-income countries, according to a new report.

Products sold by companies including Nestle, Pepsico, and Unilever were assessed as part of a global index published by the Access to Nutrition Initiative (ATNI), the first such index since 2021.

The non-profit group found that across 30 companies, the products sold in low-income countries scored lower on a star rating system developed in Australia and New Zealand than those sold in high-income countries.

In the Health Star Rating system, products are ranked out of 5 on their healthiness, with 5 the best, and a score above 3.5 considered to be a healthier choice.

In low-income countries, the multinationals’ portfolios rated 1.8 on the system. In high-income countries, where more products were tested, they were 2.3.

"It's a very clear picture that what these companies are selling in the poorest countries in the world, where they are more and more active, are not their healthier products," said Mark Wijne, research director at ATNI, in an interview with Reuters.

"It's a wake-up call for governments in these countries to be vigilant," he added.

It is the first time the index has split the assessment into low and high-income countries.