BIZTECH
3 MIN READ
Top food giants sell less healthy products in poorer countries: report
Products from Nestle, PepsiCo, and Unilever are among those evaluated in a global index released by the Access to Nutrition Initiative (ATNI).
Top food giants sell less healthy products in poorer countries: report
In low-income countries, the multinationals’ portfolios rated 1.8 on the system. In high-income countries, where more products were tested, they were 2.3. / Photo: Reuters Archive
November 7, 2024

The world’s biggest food and beverage companies on average sell products in low-income countries that are less healthy than what they sell in high-income countries, according to a new report.

Products sold by companies including Nestle, Pepsico, and Unilever were assessed as part of a global index published by the Access to Nutrition Initiative (ATNI), the first such index since 2021.

The non-profit group found that across 30 companies, the products sold in low-income countries scored lower on a star rating system developed in Australia and New Zealand than those sold in high-income countries.

In the Health Star Rating system, products are ranked out of 5 on their healthiness, with 5 the best, and a score above 3.5 considered to be a healthier choice.

In low-income countries, the multinationals’ portfolios rated 1.8 on the system. In high-income countries, where more products were tested, they were 2.3.

"It's a very clear picture that what these companies are selling in the poorest countries in the world, where they are more and more active, are not their healthier products," said Mark Wijne, research director at ATNI, in an interview with Reuters.

"It's a wake-up call for governments in these countries to be vigilant," he added.

It is the first time the index has split the assessment into low and high-income countries.

Recommended

Obesity crisis

ATNI said the index was important as packaged foods are increasingly playing a part in the obesity crisis, which is now a global phenomenon. More than one billion people worldwide are living with obesity, according to the World Health Organization.

The World Bank estimates that 70 percent of people who are overweight or obese live in low-and-middle-income countries.

"We have committed to grow our sales of more nutritious foods, as well as guiding people towards more balanced diets," a Nestle spokesperson said by email, adding that Nestle also fortifies products to help close nutrient gaps in developing countries.

A PepsiCo spokesperson declined to comment. The company last year set new goals to lower sodium in its potato chips and add ingredients like whole grains into its foods.

"We acknowledge that there is always more to do, both at a business and industry level," said Isabelle Esser, chief research, quality and food safety officer at Danone,, which was the best performer in the index.

Read the full report here.

Related'Stay Thirsty' Pepsi ad in Egypt called insensitive as nearby Gaza starves
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Iraq is set to open first industrial-scale solar plant to tackle chronic power shortages
Trump imposes $100,000 fee for H-1B visa, sparking worries for applicants from India
India's Russian oil imports dip slightly, but refiners defy Trump tariffs, EU sanctions
Mexico, Canada ink strategic partnership pact and agree to seek 'fairer' trade deal with US
‘We want to create new technologies, not catch up,’ says STM’s Ozgur Guleryuz at TEKNOFEST
By Abhishek G Bhaya
TEKNOFEST 2025: Syria’s young innovators thrive at Türkiye’s top tech festival
US chip giant Nvidia to invest $5B in Intel
Huawei unveils new tech for AI as US imposes curbs on export of high-end chips to China
US Fed makes first rate cut of 2025 on employment risks amid Trump pressure
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
AI could boost global trade by nearly 40 percent by 2040: WTO report
Turkish tech festival TEKNOFEST kicks off in Istanbul
Modi thanks Trump, vows to boost India-US ties amid trade talks
US has a deal with China, buyer for TikTok: Trump