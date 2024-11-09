Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan is set to participate in the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC)-Arab League foreign ministers meeting on Sunday to discuss the Gaza crisis.

The foreign ministers meeting will be held as part of the extraordinary Joint Arab-Islamic follow-up summit in the Saudi capital Riyadh, according to Turkish diplomatic sources on Saturday.

The summit will review the implementation of resolutions adopted last year and is expected to yield new measures calling for an end to Israeli attacks on Gaza, the West Bank and Lebanon.

One of last year’s key outcomes was the formation of a Gaza Contact Group, comprising Türkiye, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Jordan, Qatar, Palestine, Indonesia, and Nigeria, to address the crisis in the Palestinian enclave, where Israel has continued its brutal offensive over the past 13 months.

The group has since conducted international visits and engaged with global organisations, advocating for a two-state solution and increased awareness of Palestinian issues.

Last year’s joint statement call legal pressure on Israel

The Joint Arab-Islamic Extraordinary Summit was held in Riyadh last November to address Israel’s aggression against Palestinians.

A joint statement from the last summit called on member states to increase political, diplomatic, and legal pressure on Israel and urged the UN Security Council to pass a resolution on ceasefire.

It also recommended suspending arms sales to Israel, enhancing humanitarian aid for Gaza, and requested the UN secretary-general to propose an international protection mechanism for Palestinian civilians.