Tehran accuses Israel of playing spoiler in Iran-US relations
Meanwhile, the White House has said US President Joe Biden and President-elect Donald Trump will meet at the White House on Wednesday.
Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said earlier that the claim was a "repulsive" plot by Israel to "complicate matters between America and Iran. / Photo: AP Archive
November 9, 2024

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi has denied US charges that Tehran was linked to an alleged plot to kill Donald Trump and claimed it was a "repulsive" plot by Israel to complicate matters between America and Iran.

"Now a new scenario is fabricated as a killer does not exist in reality, scriptwriters are brought in to manufacture a third-rate comedy," Araqchi said on Saturday in a post on X.

He was referring to the alleged plot which Washington said was ordered by Iran's elite Revolutionary Guard to assassinate Trump, who won Tuesday's presidential election and takes office in January.

"The American people have made their decision. And Iran respects their right to elect the President of their choice. The path forward is also a choice. It begins with respect," Araqchi said.

"Iran is not after nuclear weapons, period. Confidence-building is needed from both sides. It is not a one-way street," he added.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said earlier that the claim was a "repulsive" plot by Israel to "complicate matters between America and Iran".

Trump to meet Biden

Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden and President-elect Donald Trump will meet at the White House on Biden's invitation, a White House spokesperson has said.

Trump will take office on January 20 after defeating current Vice President Kamala Harris in the November 5 presidential election.

"At President Biden’s invitation, President Biden and President-elect Trump will meet in the Oval Office on Wednesday," Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement.

Biden had initially sought reelection but dropped out of the race in July after a disastrous debate against Trump.

SOURCE:Reuters
