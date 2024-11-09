WORLD
3 MIN READ
'New armed group' kills 15 people in Nigeria
According to authorities, the new armed group  "Lakurawa" is responsible for the killings, possesses sophisticated weapons and is thought to have crossed into Nigeria.
'New armed group' kills 15 people in Nigeria
The group recruits young men in the villages by giving them seed money to set up various trades. / Photo: AA
November 9, 2024

Gunmen killed 15 people in an attack on a northwest Nigerian village, officials have confirmed, amid reports of a newly arrived group operating in the area.

The deputy governor of Kebbi State said Saturday that Friday's assault on Mera, around 50 kilometres from the Niger border, had been carried out by "unknown gunmen".

But the latest massacre came after officials warned that a group known as "Lakurawa", thought to hail from Mali and Niger, had crossed into Nigeria.

Kebbi's deputy governor, Umar Tafida, and senior security officials attended funeral prayers for the 15 victims in Mera on Saturday, his office said in a statement.

Nigeria has been plagued by armed violence since the 2009 emergence of the Boko Haram group in the Lake Chad basin, in the northeast of the country.

Various groups have split from or emerged alongside the insurgency, notorious for several mass kidnappings, despite a military crackdown.

Armed bandits and kidnap gangs have also spread chaos across the region, alongside sometimes bloody conflicts between farming communities and nomadic herdsmen.

The unrest has spread to northwest Nigeria and contributed to a looming famine, which UN agencies say could see 33 million people facing "acute food insecurity" by next year.

On Tuesday, Idris Muhammad Gobir, the deputy governor of Kebbi's neighbour Sokoto State, briefed the federal military on the emergence of the Lakurawa group.

RelatedExplained: Nigeria’s decades-long violent farmer-herder crisis
Recommended

Border forest

Gobir said, "The group possessed sophisticated weapons and their criminal activities were observed in about five local government areas of the state".

The group arrived two months ago and settled near the border with Niger.

From there, it launches attacks on remote villages, rustling herds and imposing a tax on communities, according to Isa Salihu Kalenjeni, the political administrator of Tangaza district.

The group has also set up camps in Tsauni forest, which stretches into Niger.

It preaches to local communities, encouraging them to rebel against authorities, Kalenjeni added.

The group recruits young men in the villages by giving them seed money to set up various trades, he said.

In Friday's attack, members of the group invaded Mera, seizing seized farm animals while residents were at the mosque for Friday prayers.

Bashir Isah, a community leader in Mera, said villagers mobilised to defend their herds but lost 15 residents in a battle with better-armed militants.

RelatedHow women and children bear the brunt of Nigeria's kidnapping pandemic
SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Lebanon seizes 64 million captagon pills in major drug bust
Will India’s Russia bonhomie come at a cost? EU says yes
Over 2M sign petition against Duplomb law in France
UN concludes Israel committed genocide in Gaza. Can it help end the sufferings of Palestinians?
By Zeynep Conkar
Polish missile or Russian drone? Poland probes what hit house during airspace intrusion
India's Kerala battles deadly 'brain-eating disease'
EU proposes sanctions on Israel's trade, ministers and illegal settlers
Pakistan, Palestine sign MoU to foster cooperation in health sector
Israeli forces intrude into Syria as rights groups accuse Tel Aviv of war crimes
Jerry Greenfield scoops himself out of Ben & Jerry over Unilever's interference in social mission
Immigration only solution as Finland faces 'bleak' demographic outlook, says research firm
Nepal mourns victims of uprising that brought down government
Russian drones target railway line, Ukraine hits nuclear plant under Moscow's control
Iran executes man convicted of spying for Israel's Mossad
EU, Trump discuss joining hands to go after Russian energy with sanctions
Colombia cuts US arms deal after Trump blasts Petro over cocaine surge