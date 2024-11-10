Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said he okayed a deadly September attack on communications devices which exploded in Lebanon, the first time Israel has admitted involvement.

Hezbollah had previously blamed its arch-foe for the blasts that dealt a major blow to the group and vowed revenge.

"Netanyahu confirmed on Sunday that he greenlighted the pager attacks in Lebanon," his spokesman Omer Dostri told AFP of the attacks.

Hand-held devices reportedly used by Hezbollah members detonated two days in a row in supermarkets, on streets and at funerals in mid-September.