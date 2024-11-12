WORLD
2 MIN READ
Bus plunges into Indus River in Pakistan, killing 18 wedding guests
Government spokesperson Faizullah Faraq says so far only one woman has been found alive and was being treated at a hospital.
Bus plunges into Indus River in Pakistan, killing 18 wedding guests
Police said rescuers will resume searching for missing passengers on Wednesday./ Photo: AA
November 12, 2024

A bus carrying about two dozen wedding guests fell into the Indus River in northern Pakistan, killing at least 18 people, officials said.

The accident happened on Tuesday in the Gilgit Baltistan region as the bus was heading to Chakwal, a city in Punjab province, government spokesperson Faizullah Faraq said.

Sixteen bodies have been recovered, while the search for others continues, Senior Superintendent of Police Sher Khan told Pakistan news outlet, Dawn.com.

Faraq also said that so far only one woman had been found alive and was being treated at a hospital.

Police said rescuers will resume searching for missing passengers on Wednesday.

RelatedToxic smog in India and Pakistan: Shared crisis, shared solution?
Recommended

Crash cause unknown

Police also said it was unclear what caused the crash, and officers were yet to record the lone survivor's statement.

Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari offered condolences and asked rescuers to expedite efforts to find missing passengers.

Road accidents are common in Pakistan due to poor infrastructure and disregard for traffic laws and safety standards.

In August, 36 people were killed and dozens of others were injured in two separate bus crashes.

RelatedTerror attack in Pakistan's Balochistan kills at least 26 people
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Will India’s Russia bonhomie come at a cost? EU says yes
Over 2M sign petition against Duplomb law in France
UN concludes Israel committed genocide in Gaza. Can it help end the sufferings of Palestinians?
By Zeynep Conkar
Polish missile or Russian drone? Poland probes what hit house during airspace intrusion
India's Kerala battles deadly 'brain-eating disease'
EU proposes sanctions on Israel's trade, ministers and illegal settlers
Pakistan, Palestine sign MoU to foster cooperation in health sector
Israeli forces intrude into Syria as rights groups accuse Tel Aviv of war crimes
Jerry Greenfield scoops himself out of Ben & Jerry over Unilever's interference in social mission
Immigration only solution as Finland faces 'bleak' demographic outlook, says research firm
Nepal mourns victims of uprising that brought down government
Russian drones target railway line, Ukraine hits nuclear plant under Moscow's control
Iran executes man convicted of spying for Israel's Mossad
EU, Trump discuss joining hands to go after Russian energy with sanctions
Colombia cuts US arms deal after Trump blasts Petro over cocaine surge
US House panel releases former top attorney Barr’s testimony in Epstein probe