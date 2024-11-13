US President-elect Donald Trump has picked real estate investor and campaign donor Steve Witkoff to be his special envoy to the Middle East.

"Steve is a Highly Respected Leader in Business and Philanthropy, who has made every project and community he has been involved with stronger and more prosperous," he said of Witkoff on Tuesday.

"Steve will be an unrelenting Voice for PEACE, and make us all proud."

Witkoff doesn't have any experience in diplomacy or the Middle East.

Who is Steven Witkoff?