Few were surprised this week when United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he would not follow through with a threat to withhold military aid to Israel for continuing to starve Palestinians in Gaza.

US President Joe Biden's administration had sent Israel a letter in October, giving it 30 days to take 16 concrete steps in Gaza, including allowing at least 350 aid trucks per day into the enclave.

According to the US's own findings and aid organisations, Israel has not taken any of those steps (an average of 42 trucks per day were let into Gaza over the past month). And it will continue to face no repercussions.

Many assume that the Israeli Lobby and Christian Zionism shape United States policy on Palestine and Israel. While both these groups exert considerable influence, this perspective alone cannot explain why US leaders are willing to violate both domestic and international laws while aiding and abetting Israel.

This includes the Leahy Law, which prohibits the US government from providing assistance to governments whose militaries are committing gross violations of human rights. Supporting Israel militarily also possibly violates international treaties such as the Geneva Conventions, the Genocide Convention, and the UN Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights.

So why would the US then choose to support and facilitate a genocide in Gaza that contravenes numerous legal standards?

The answer lies in US policymakers' belief that such actions serve American geostrategic interests. From this perspective, it is not only Israel pressuring the US into supporting its actions in Palestine and the Middle East.

Rather, the US uses Israel as a proxy to advance its own goals. In this sense, the ongoing violence in Gaza is driven by US interests, with Israel acting as a willing enforcer.

Billions in support

A study on US spending in the Gaza conflict since October 7, 2023 estimated the total expenditure to be around $22.76 billion, including $17.9 billion in military aid and security assistance.

The Costs of War Project, commissioned by the Watson Institute for International & Public Affairs, part of Brown University, also stated that $4.86 billion went toward direct US military operations in the region, mainly focused on Yemen.

Given the scale of this financial commitment, it's clear that this devastating genocide in Gaza is a war actively supported by the United States. This is true even while factoring in established influences on US policy and President Joe Biden's stated support for Zionism.

Military engagement often boosts the US economy, particularly benefiting domestic industries.

For instance, a significant portion of US military aid to Israel is funnelled back into American companies, as these funds are required to be spent on US-made equipment. The same scheme applies to US aid to Ukraine – most of the money is kept in the country. This setup effectively serves as a subsidy for US defence contractors.

In an election year, incumbents may leverage such policies to strengthen the economy, potentially enhancing re-election prospects.

Direct engagement