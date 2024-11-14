It has been a distressing three months for Clare Rogers, the mother of 21-year-old Zoe Rogers, who, along with nine other Palestine Action activists, have become political prisoners in the United Kingdom.

The 52-year-old London resident said she is still getting used to what she describes as her and her daughter's "new normal."

Zoe Rogers is currently in prison, awaiting trial in November 2025, for taking direct action against a UK subsidiary of Israel's largest arms manufacturing company, Elbit Systems.

In addition to facing charges for destroying Elbit equipment, Zoe Rogers and her fellow activists could also go on trial for terrorism-related offences.

According to their families, the group is already being treated like serious criminals, rather than young people trying to protest a genocide.

In prison, some have been denied the right to make a call, others are kept in solitary confinement and constantly interrogated, and some have been denied reading materials and the right to practise religion. They've also reported being subject to intrusive medical testing, and, in the case of one activist, being woken up every hour.

“Just the phrase, ‘UK political prisoners,’ is very hard to get your head around,” Clare tells TRT World. "It's a shocking phrase because it's not what we think of when we think of the UK. But that's 100 percent what they are. They are political prisoners."

Increasing the pressure

Clare says Zoe was horrified by the genocide in Gaza and amid the UK's complicity in arming Israel, and felt marches and protests were having no effect.

In October, investment bank Barclays announced it was divesting from Elbit Systems following a yearlong campaign Palestine Action against its branches across the UK. The group, which smashed windows, spray-painted buildings in blood-red paint and disrupted bank services, successfully aimed to raise the cost on Barclays for doing business with Elbit.

Inspired by Palestine Action's strategy, Zoe, along with Samuel Corner, Jordan Devlin, Charlotte Head, Leona Kamio and Fatema Rajwani, broke into an Elbit Systems facility in Bristol in August, disabling weapons intended for use in Gaza, including quadcopter drones.

This specific type of drone mimics the sounds of distressed children to lure civilians to help them, with the intent to kill.

The group were arrested on the spot, and Hannah Davidson, Ian Sanders, William Plastow and Madeleine Norman were later taken into custody by counterterror police for being allegedly connected to the direct action. The 10 activists are commonly known as the “Filton10.”

The group has since been charged with criminal damage, violent disorder and aggravated burglary. The Crown Prosecution Service has also been working to add a terrorism charge to the list.

The trial is not until November 2025, and none of the activists have been given bail. The two youngest, Rogers and Rajwani, applied for bail a second time and were refused, so all 10 remain in prison on remand.

Prison restrictions

Clare Rogers says her daughter Zoe was denied the right to make a phone call for nearly two weeks. She was kept in the induction wing, where new prisoners stay while they are being processed, for two months. There, they are usually allowed to interact with other inmates if they choose.

She adds however that Zoe, who is autistic, finds social interactions difficult and it takes time for her to establish trust and rapport to develop friendships, so she kept herself in her room for most of that period, which had a severe impact on her mental health.

"I was phoning the prison every morning in tears and asking why can't I talk to her, and they kept saying, 'She hasn't had her security clearance yet.' So, they were obviously given a higher security status, because of the terrorism connection," she tells TRT World.

Eventually, Rogers and other detained activists' relatives figured out that visits were being restricted because the six female members of the group were not allowed to associate with one another while in jail.