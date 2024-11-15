The Ukrainian president has said US President-elect Donald Trump's administration could help bring the war with Russia to a faster conclusion.

In an interview with public broadcaster Suspilne on Friday, Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed Ukraine-US relations and reflected on past conversations with Trump about resolving the conflict, which has continued since 2022.

"He (Trump) has heard the basis on which we stand. I have not heard anything against our position," Zelenskyy said.

Asked if Trump had asked Ukraine to enter into negotiations with Russia, Zelenskyy said: "We are an independent country. And we, during this war, both our people and I, personally, are in negotiations with the United States, with both Trump and Biden, and with European leaders, proved that the 'sit and listen' rhetoric doesn't work with us."

The president said he believes that under Trump's leadership, "the war will end sooner."

"It is very important for us to have a just peace, so that we do not feel that we have lost our best people because of the injustice that has been imposed on us. The war will end, but there is no exact date," he said.

"Certainly, with the policies of the team that will now lead the White House, the war will end sooner. This is their approach, their pledge to their public, and it is also very important to them," Zelenskyy added.