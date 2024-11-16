Philippine authorities ordered all vessels back to shore and people in coastal communities to leave their homes Saturday as Typhoon Man-yi neared the storm-weary archipelago nation, with forecasters expecting it to intensify before making landfall.

With wind gusts of up to 215 kilometres per hour (133 miles per hour), Man-yi was on track to slam into the sparsely populated island province of Catanduanes la ter Saturday or early Sunday.

About 255,000 people have already been evacuated from their homes in regions that are vulnerable to landslides, flooding and storm surges, Interior Undersecretary Marlo Iringan said Saturday, urging others to heed warnings to flee.

"If preemptive evacuation is required, let us do so and not wait for the hour of peril before evacuating or seeking help, because if we did that we will be putting in danger not only our lives but also those of our rescuers," he said.

In Albay province, Legazpi City grocer Myrna Perea was sheltering with her fruit vendor husband and their three children in a school classroom with nine other families after they were ordered to leave their shanty.

Conditions were hot and cramped -- the family spent Friday night sleeping together on a mat under the classroom's single ceiling fan -- but Perea said it was better to be safe.

"I think our house will be wrecked when we get back because it's made of light materials -- just two gusts are required to knock it down," Perea, 44, told AFP.

"That's why we evacuated. Even if the house is destroyed, the important thing is we do not lose a family member."

Scientists have warned climate change is increasing the intensity of storms, leading to heavier rains, flash floods and stronger gusts.

About 20 big storms and typhoons hit the Southeast Asian nation or its surrounding waters each year, killing scores of people, but it is rare for multiple such weather events to take place in a small window.

Forced evacuations

Evacuation centres were filling up on Catanduanes island in the typhoon-prone Bicol region, with the state weather forecaster warning Saturday of "widespread incidents of seve re flooding and landslides".