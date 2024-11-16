WORLD
Xi and Yoon push for stronger China-South Korea ties at APEC summit
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol reaffirmed Seoul's commitment to one-China policy, recognising China’s role in global economic growth.
Xi Jinping urged both nations to adhere to diplomatic foundations, prioritise good-neighborly relations, pursue win-win cooperation.  / Photo: AFP
November 16, 2024

Chinese President Xi Jinping and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol met Friday at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Peru and emphasised the need to strengthen their strategic cooperative partnership, according to media reports.

Xi highlighted the evolving global and regional landscape since they last met in Bali, Indonesia, two years ago, noting the steady development of ties, Chinese state-run Xinhua reported.

He urged both nations to adhere to their diplomatic foundations, prioritise good-neighbourly relations and pursue a win-win cooperation.

Calling for deeper collaboration, Xi emphasised leveraging geographical, cultural and economic ties to benefit the people of both nations and bolster regional peace and prosperity.

Global supply chains

President Xi welcomed South Korean investments in China, underscoring the importance of stable global supply chains and enhanced high-level exchanges.

Xi also proposed fostering cultural and youth exchanges and facilitating travel between the two countries. He expressed China's support for South Korea’s upcoming APEC presidency.

Yoon reaffirmed South Korea’s commitment to the one-China policy, recognising China’s role in global economic growth.

He urged expanded economic cooperation and closer people-to-people connections.

Yoon welcomed China’s visa-free policy for South Koreans and pledged to strengthen collaboration in multilateral platforms, including APEC, to uphold multilateralism and free trade.

