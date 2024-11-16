Chinese President Xi Jinping and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol met Friday at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Peru and emphasised the need to strengthen their strategic cooperative partnership, according to media reports.

Xi highlighted the evolving global and regional landscape since they last met in Bali, Indonesia, two years ago, noting the steady development of ties, Chinese state-run Xinhua reported.

He urged both nations to adhere to their diplomatic foundations, prioritise good-neighbourly relations and pursue a win-win cooperation.

Calling for deeper collaboration, Xi emphasised leveraging geographical, cultural and economic ties to benefit the people of both nations and bolster regional peace and prosperity.

