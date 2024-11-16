Türkiye has strongly criticised the European Union's maritime spatial planning, rejecting the maps of the Aegean and Mediterranean used in the initiative as "null and void" and emphasising its determination to protect its maritime rights.

"The Aegean and the Mediterranean maps used in this planning are null and void for Türkiye and have no legal effect whatsoever," the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

The ministry underlined that Türkiye is actively monitoring the EU's actions, issuing necessary warnings, and taking all measures to safeguard its interests in the region.

We reiterate that we will not allow the violation of the rights of Türkiye with this planning," the statement stressed.