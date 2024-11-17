WORLD
Two flash bombs fired toward Netanyahu's home in Caesarea
Netanyahu and his family were not at home during the incident, police say.
Members of the Israeli army walk along a street leading to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's residence in Caesarea. / Photo: AFP
November 17, 2024

Israeli police has announced that two flares were fired toward Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's residence in Caesarea, northern Israel on Saturday.

"At around 19:30 Tel Aviv time (17:30 GMT), two flares were detected near the Prime Minister's house in Caesarea, landing in the yard," the police statement said.

Forces from both the police and the Shin Bet security service (Shabak) were deployed to the scene, the statement added.

Netanyahu and his family were not at home during the incident, police said.

The police also said they had "opened a joint investigation with Shabak, as this is a serious incident representing a significant escalation. Necessary investigative actions will be taken".

According to official Israeli Army Radio, the flares caused no damage. Neither the police nor Army Radio provided details on the source of the flares.

Earlier, on October 19, Netanyahu's office reported that a drone launched from Lebanon targeted his Caesarea home — an attack later claimed by Hezbollah.

Netanyahu and his family were also not home at that time, and no sirens were triggered in the area, according to Israeli media.

Since late September, Israel has been conducting massive air strikes in Lebanon, targeting what it claims are Hezbollah positions, marking an escalation in a year-long cross-border war.

Lebanese health authorities report that Israeli attacks since last October have killed over 3,400 people, injured nearly 14,700, and displaced more than 1 million.

Despite international warnings of a potential regional war, Israel further escalated the conflict by invading southern Lebanon on October 1.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
