Israeli police has announced that two flares were fired toward Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's residence in Caesarea, northern Israel on Saturday.

"At around 19:30 Tel Aviv time (17:30 GMT), two flares were detected near the Prime Minister's house in Caesarea, landing in the yard," the police statement said.

Forces from both the police and the Shin Bet security service (Shabak) were deployed to the scene, the statement added.

Netanyahu and his family were not at home during the incident, police said.

The police also said they had "opened a joint investigation with Shabak, as this is a serious incident representing a significant escalation. Necessary investigative actions will be taken".

According to official Israeli Army Radio, the flares caused no damage. Neither the police nor Army Radio provided details on the source of the flares.