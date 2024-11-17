BIZTECH
2 MIN READ
TikTok parent ByteDance's valuation hits $300B amid US ban uncertainty
A law signed by US President Joe Biden gives ByteDance until January 19 to sell TikTok or face a ban.
TikTok parent ByteDance's valuation hits $300B amid US ban uncertainty
Trump had previously called TikTok a national security threat but soon after he too joined the platform. / Photo: Reuters
November 17, 2024

TikTok's Chinese parent company ByteDance is valuing itself at about $300 billion after a recent buyback offer, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday, even as the tech giant's popular TikTok app faces the prospect of a looming ban in the US.

The TikTok parent in recent days told investors it was looking to buy back shares at about $180 a share, the newspaper said.

ByteDance investors have viewed President-elect Donald Trump’s return to the White House as an overall positive for TikTok’s hopes in the US, as per the report.

At Bloomberg BusinessWeek interview in June, Trump said, "I'm for TikTok because you need competition. If you don’t have TikTok, you have Facebook and Instagram."

Related'We aren't going anywhere': TikTok vows to fight US ban law in courts

A security threat?

Recommended

Trump had previously called TikTok a national security threat but soon after he too joined the platform, which is used by about 170 million Americans.

A law signed by US President Joe Biden on April 24 this year gives ByteDance until January 19, 2025 to sell TikTok or face a ban. The White House has said it wants to see Chinese-based ownership ended on national-security grounds but not a ban on TikTok.

TikTok and ByteDance sued in US federal court in May, seeking to block the law signed by Biden.

Both TikTok and ByteDance did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
US has a deal with China, buyer for TikTok: Trump
Tariffs on China, India over Russian oil 'difficult' despite US pressure on G7: Japan
Japan political party turns to AI leadership after founder quits due to election defeats
Google pledges $6.8B in UK investment ahead of Trump's landmark state visit
Musk goes all in as $1 billion bet sends Tesla climbing
Trump hints TikTok deal reached ahead of Xi phone call
China, US hold fresh round of tariff talks in Spain
Turkish president attends Togg’s first sedan turnkey in Istanbul
Ryanair warns it may quit Israel as war toll hits economy
EU weighs quicker phase-out of Russian energy as US presses for tougher sanctions
Trump urges EU to impose 100% tariffs on China, India to pressure Putin - report
South Korea seeks US support to limit currency fallout in stalled trade deal talks
Google to blur satellite images in South Korea
'Blackmail', 'trade war' — Brazil, China, India denounce US tariffs in emergency BRICS summit
US inks minerals deal with Pakistan: statement
Türkiye's leading technology festival Teknofest returns to Istanbul next week