Ruling Pastef party claims victory in Senegal elections
President Bassirou Diomaye Faye's Pastef party was projected to get from 119 to 131 seats in the 165-member parliament, according to estimates from various media in the West African country.
President Bassirou Diomaye Faye, who assumed office in March 2024, is pushing for a parliamentary majority to carry out his ambitious reform agenda. / Photo: Reuters
November 18, 2024

The Senegal ruling party has claimed a “resounding victory” in Sunday’s legislative elections in the West African nation.

The state-run Radio and Television Broadcasting (RTS) reported on Monday that the Pastef party of President Bassirou Diomaye Faye “won a resounding victory, marking a significant turning point in the political history of the country,” with 90-95 percent of ballots counted.

Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko, addressing supporters gathered outside his residence in Ziguinchor City, said: "This victory is not just for one party but for all citizens who believe in progress and justice, together, we have showcased to the world the true spirit of Senegalese democracy.”

Amadou Ba, the head of the opposition Jam Ak Njarin coalition, congratulated Pastef Les Patriotes on their victory, which he described as a true reflection of the people's will.

"On this historic day for our democracy, I would like to salute with deep satisfaction the maturity and responsibility that the Senegalese people have demonstrated throughout this electoral process. You have, through your commitment and determination, shown that our Nation remains a model of citizen participation and peace," said Ba, a former prime minister.

Official results

Former president Macky Sall, leader of the main opposition Takku Wallu coalition, also congratulated Pastef in a post on the X social media platform.

Two other major opposition leaders had already conceded defeat hours after the polls closed on Sunday.

President Bassirou Diomaye Faye, who assumed office in March 2024, is pushing for a parliamentary majority to carry out his ambitious reform agenda.

Senegalese headed for polls on Sunday to elect 165 deputies to the National Assembly.

The official results and number of seats won by each party will be published later this week.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
