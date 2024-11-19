The G20 summit opened Monday in Rio de Janeiro under the shadow of two devastating conflicts—one in the Middle East and another in Ukraine—threatening to divert focus from critical global issues like poverty and hunger eradication.

World leaders from the Group of 20's largest economies pledged to work together on these pressing challenges while acknowledging the wars' disruptive impact on international stability.

The summit’s agenda, which aims to foster cooperation on economic growth, climate action, and food security, has been overshadowed by the urgent humanitarian crises unfolding in Gaza and Ukraine.

Here are the key takeaways from the event:

Comprehensive, just, and durable peace

The G20 leaders have backed a “comprehensive” ceasefire in Gaza and Lebanon and welcomed all “constructive” initiatives to end the Ukraine war and achieve “durable” peace.

Expressing “deep concern” about the catastrophic humanitarian situation in the besieged Palestinian coastal enclave, the G20 leaders extended their “united” support to a ceasefire in Gaza, as well as in Lebanon, that would enable citizens to return safely to their homes.

“We emphasize the urgent need to expand the flow of humanitarian assistance and to reinforce the protection of civilians and demand the lifting of all barriers to the provision of humanitarian assistance at scale,” the declaration said.

The statement assumes significance as the Israeli genocide in Gaza entered its second year last month and Tel Aviv has expanded its war to Lebanon.

Israel’s war on Gaza has killed more than 43,900 people and wounded nearly 104,000 others. Tel Aviv also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its atrocities in Gaza.

Highlighting the human suffering and negative impacts of the war, the G20 leaders affirmed the Palestinian right to self-determination.

“We reiterate our unwavering commitment to the vision of the two-state solution where Israel and a Palestinian State live side by side in peace within secure and recognized borders, consistent with international law and relevant UN resolutions,” the declaration said.

As the Russia-Ukraine war surpassed 1,000 days since February 2022, the G20 leaders highlighted the human suffering and “negative added impacts” of the war on global food and energy security, supply chains, macro-financial stability, inflation, and growth.

However, the leaders welcomed all “relevant and constructive initiatives that support a comprehensive, just, and durable peace, upholding all the purposes and principles of the UN Charter for the promotion of peaceful, friendly, and good neighbourly relations among nations.”

Climate crisis

While recommitting to advancing a world free of nuclear weapons, the G20 leaders recognized that the climate change crises affect the world, “disproportionally burdening the poorest and those already in vulnerable situations.”