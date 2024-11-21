WORLD
3 MIN READ
Ukraine-Russia long-range missile warfare spooks European markets
Investors are turning to safe-haven assets such as gold, government bonds, and defence stocks as the spectre of regional spillover begins to haunt EU markets.
Ukraine-Russia long-range missile warfare spooks European markets
European markets are feeling the pinch of the Russia-Ukraine conflict entering the new terrain of long-range missile warfare.  (Photo: Reuters) / Reuters
Ozde AykurtOzde Aykurt
November 21, 2024

As the Russia-Ukraine conflict has entered a dangerous terrain of long-range missile warfare, the escalation has sent shockwaves across the European markets.

European stocks on Tuesday fell to their lowest levels in three months, with the market reacting to a series of developments that intensified geopolitical concerns.

The Pan-European Stoxx 600 index dropped for the fifth day, reaching levels not seen since August on Wednesday when Ukraine fired UK-supplied Storm Shadow missiles into Russian territory for the first time in the last 1000 days of the war. Kiev alleges that Russia responded by launching the first-ever long-range ballistic missile any country has used in times of war, hitting Ukrainian territory.

Sectors like the auto industry and banks particularly felt the heat, as investor concerns centred around the economic fallout from the escalating war are growing.

Meanwhile, defence stocks such as Saab in Sweden and Rheinmetall in Germany rose by over 3 percent as the demand for military equipment surged. Italian stocks were among the worst performers, with significant losses noted in the country's major indices.

Recommended

Pressure on Euro

Responding to the uncertainty, investors turned to safe-haven assets, which traditionally perform well in times of market stress. Gold futures and prices are on the rise, while Bitcoin and government bonds saw gains. Bonds, especially US Treasuries and German government bonds, were in demand as safer, more stable investments compared to equities. The yield on German 10-year bonds fell sharply, hitting their lowest point in nearly a month, before rebounding slightly. The widening yield spread between the US and German 10-year government bonds made the dollar more attractive.

On the other hand, the euro faced downward pressure, falling to 1.052 against the dollar, the lowest level since mid-October 2023, as risk-off sentiment weighed on the single currency. If geopolitical tensions persist, especially with the possibility of Donald Trump's return to the White House, the euro could even reach parity with the dollar.

The energy market saw significant changes as well, with oil prices climbing amid concerns that Ukraine might target Russia's oil and gas infrastructure. Both Brent and WTI crude oil prices surged around 2 percent, while natural gas futures spiked 6 percent, reaching a one-year high. The numbers indicate global supply disruptions can exacerbate if the conflict continues to escalate.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Will India’s Russia bonhomie come at a cost? EU says yes
Over 2M sign petition against Duplomb law in France
UN concludes Israel committed genocide in Gaza. Can it help end the sufferings of Palestinians?
By Zeynep Conkar
Polish missile or Russian drone? Poland probes what hit house during airspace intrusion
India's Kerala battles deadly 'brain-eating disease'
EU proposes sanctions on Israel's trade, ministers and illegal settlers
Pakistan, Palestine sign MoU to foster cooperation in health sector
Israeli forces intrude into Syria as rights groups accuse Tel Aviv of war crimes
Jerry Greenfield scoops himself out of Ben & Jerry over Unilever's interference in social mission
Immigration only solution as Finland faces 'bleak' demographic outlook, says research firm
Nepal mourns victims of uprising that brought down government
Russian drones target railway line, Ukraine hits nuclear plant under Moscow's control
Iran executes man convicted of spying for Israel's Mossad
EU, Trump discuss joining hands to go after Russian energy with sanctions
Colombia cuts US arms deal after Trump blasts Petro over cocaine surge
US House panel releases former top attorney Barr’s testimony in Epstein probe