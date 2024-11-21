WORLD
2 MIN READ
Heavy gunfire in South Sudan's Juba as forces move to arrest ex-intel chief
Last month, President Salva Kiir dismissed Akol Koor Kuc, who had led South Sudan's intelligence service since the country's independence from Sudan in 2011.
Heavy gunfire in South Sudan's Juba as forces move to arrest ex-intel chief
Analysts said the sacking of Akol Koor reflected a power struggle at the highest levels of government. / Photo: AP
November 21, 2024

Heavy gunfire erupted in South Sudan's capital Juba after security forces moved to arrest the former head of the intelligence service, according to Reuters reporters and an alert sent to United Nations staff.

The gunfire began around 1700 GMT on Thursday and continued sporadically for more than an hour before dying down, Reuters reporters said.

A UN safety alert to staff members in Juba, seen by Reuters, said the shooting was related to the arrest of the former head of the National Security Service (NSS). It urged UN staff to shelter in place.

In early October, President Salva Kiir dismissed Akol Koor Kuc, who had led the NSS since the country's independence from Sudan in 2011, and appointed a close ally to replace him.

Reached by telephone, a military spokesperson said he was trying to establish what was going on.

Recommended

Analysts said the sacking of Akol Koor reflected a power struggle at the highest levels of government.

It came weeks after the transitional government that Kiir leads announced that elections expected in December would be postponed for a second time.

Rival factions loyal to Kiir and First Vice President Riek Machar fought a civil war from 2013 to 2018 that resulted in hundreds of thousands of deaths.

The two have governed together since then as part of a transitional government. There has been relative peace, but the opposing forces clash periodically in addition to frequent fighting among a patchwork of armed groups in rural areas.

RelatedArms from Europe fuelled the conflict in South Sudan
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Will India’s Russia bonhomie come at a cost? EU says yes
Over 2M sign petition against Duplomb law in France
UN concludes Israel committed genocide in Gaza. Can it help end the sufferings of Palestinians?
By Zeynep Conkar
Polish missile or Russian drone? Poland probes what hit house during airspace intrusion
India's Kerala battles deadly 'brain-eating disease'
EU proposes sanctions on Israel's trade, ministers and illegal settlers
Pakistan, Palestine sign MoU to foster cooperation in health sector
Israeli forces intrude into Syria as rights groups accuse Tel Aviv of war crimes
Jerry Greenfield scoops himself out of Ben & Jerry over Unilever's interference in social mission
Immigration only solution as Finland faces 'bleak' demographic outlook, says research firm
Nepal mourns victims of uprising that brought down government
Russian drones target railway line, Ukraine hits nuclear plant under Moscow's control
Iran executes man convicted of spying for Israel's Mossad
EU, Trump discuss joining hands to go after Russian energy with sanctions
Colombia cuts US arms deal after Trump blasts Petro over cocaine surge
US House panel releases former top attorney Barr’s testimony in Epstein probe