Heavy gunfire erupted in South Sudan's capital Juba after security forces moved to arrest the former head of the intelligence service, according to Reuters reporters and an alert sent to United Nations staff.

The gunfire began around 1700 GMT on Thursday and continued sporadically for more than an hour before dying down, Reuters reporters said.

A UN safety alert to staff members in Juba, seen by Reuters, said the shooting was related to the arrest of the former head of the National Security Service (NSS). It urged UN staff to shelter in place.

In early October, President Salva Kiir dismissed Akol Koor Kuc, who had led the NSS since the country's independence from Sudan in 2011, and appointed a close ally to replace him.

Reached by telephone, a military spokesperson said he was trying to establish what was going on.