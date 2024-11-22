New Zealand's indigenous Maori people have expressed their opposition to a parliamentary bill that could alter their fate.

The longstanding conflict between the Maori, who had controlled their lands for centuries, and Western settlers began when British naval officer James Cook arrived in October 1769 during his first voyage to the Pacific Ocean.

Disputes fueled by European settlers’ disregard for indigenous customs triggered debates that have persisted for 250 years.

Following a Maori rebellion, around 500 Maori leaders entered negotiations with representatives of the British Crown, culminating in the Treaty of Waitangi, signed on Feb. 6, 1840. The treaty has since remained a contentious issue.

Sovereignty issues

The treaty, which addresses sovereignty, governance and relations with the British Crown, exists in two versions -- one in English and one in Maori.

But disparities between the texts caused by the lack of precise translation continue to fuel disputes over its implementation.

David Small, a professor at the University of Canterbury, told Anadolu that fundamental differences exist between the versions, particularly in sovereignty clauses.

The English version asserts that the Maori ceded absolute sovereignty to the British monarchy, while the Maori version guarantees the protection of Tino Rangatiratanga – a Maori phrase that translates to “absolute sovereignty,” he said.

Bill on amendment of Treaty of Waitangi

A bill to amend the Treaty of Waitangi introduced by the ACT New Zealand party, a junior partner in the ruling centre-right coalition government, passed its first reading earlier this month and was referred to the Justice Committee, according to Associate Justice Minister David Seymour.

ACT New Zealand seeks to amend and reinterpret the Treaty of Waitangi.

The Maori people oppose such amendments, evidenced by nine days of protests involving around 40,000 participants.

Maori members of parliament also performed a haka -- a traditional ceremonial group dance -- last Thursday to disrupt the vote on the contentious bill.

Professor Margaret Mutu of Auckland University, herself of Maori origin, told Anadolu that similar protests have occurred before, such as in 1975.