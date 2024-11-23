A high religious authority in Palestine announced on Saturday that this year’s Christmas celebrations would be limited to religious rites due to the ongoing Israeli war on Gaza.

"Christmas celebrations across the Holy Land will only include religious rituals, as was the case last year,” Ramzi Khoury, head of the Higher Presidential Committee for Church Affairs, said in a statement.

Khoury emphasised the importance of Palestinian unity amid the "pain, sorrow, and suffering caused by the genocide being perpetrated against our people in Gaza by the Israeli army’s extensive arsenal."

'Remember the children and women of Palestine'

He called on churches worldwide to "remember in their prayers the children and women of Palestine who have been killed, injured, displaced, or are missing, and those who have been denied the joy of Christmas by the Israeli war machine."

Khoury stressed the urgent need for serious efforts to “halt the genocide and push for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.”

Last year’s Christmas celebrations were similarly restricted to religious rites due to the Israeli assault on Gaza, which began on October 7, 2023.