The people of Tel Abyad in northern Syria have protested against the killing of a child by the PKK/YPG terrorist group.

Dozens of civilians gathered in the town center on Sunday, carrying placards in Arabic that read: "PKK's terror will not end without an operation" and "The hands of traitors reach even our children."

Tel Abyad local council president Salih Hac Abdullah said the PKK terror group has maintained its existence by targeting civilians since its founding.

"They are a terrorist organisation that does not recognise international law," he said.