The recent US indictment of Indian billionaire Gautam Adani has ignited debate over the US deploying "extraterritorial jurisdiction" to target rising companies from the Global South.

Analysts are drawing parallels with the legal and political hurdles faced by Chinese telecom giant Huawei, particularly the 2018 detention of its CFO, Meng Wanzhou, in Canada at the behest of the US. Both instances highlight the challenges corporations from emerging economies face when they try to sell their products or raise funds in the Western markets.

"The rise of firms from developing economies and the Global South has undeniably unsettled the West, with China and India facing intense scrutiny," Mike Liu, Vice President of the Beijing-based Center for China and Globalization, tells TRT World from Beijing.

"Western companies often deploy every available tactic to prevent competitors from entering their home markets. This strategy, inherent to global competition, frequently relies on legal actions and geopolitical manoeuvres as key tools in their arsenal."

Gautam Adani, once celebrated as a symbol of India’s growing economic might and a close ally of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and his close associates have been charged with orchestrating a complex bribery scheme to secure solar energy contracts in India.

The US Attorney’s Office of the Eastern District of New York has accused Adani and senior executives of his Adani Green Energy Limited in a 108-page indictment of promising over $265 million in bribes to Indian officials to secure energy contracts.

The indictment says Adani’s company raised money from international investors, including some from the US, and defrauded them by lying about its anti-bribery measures.

But Kanwal Sibal, India's former foreign secretary, questioned how the US can extend its legal jurisdiction to another country.

“This is sheer high-handedness. An abusive use of US power," Sibal asserts in a series of tweets, adding that if the US has information on acts of bribery, it should work through India’s legal system.

“The indictment is against an Indian national for acts committed on Indian soil. The extraterritorial jurisdiction claimed by the US violates the sovereignty of other countries.”

Sibal highlights that if US investors are affected, they should seek redress from the Indian justice system, as “Indians have been allegedly bribed, not Americans.”

The Adani Group has dismissed the allegations, labelling the indictment as "baseless."

The indictment against Adani follows last year’s report from the short seller HInderburg Research, which accused the Indian conglomerate of artificially shoring up its stock price. Adani denied the allegation, which had wiped out tens of billions of dollars from its market value.

Can US law extend to other countries?

While India’s Securities and Exchange Board (SEBI) has initiated an inquiry into the Adani Group following the US indictment, many in India perceive the case as a stark example of legal overreach.

“How is it America’s business whether Adani, or any Adani Group company, tried to bribe Indian government officials?” questions a New Delhi-based legal analyst in agreement with Sibal, speaking to TRT World on the condition of anonymity.

"The Americans seem to have framed the case on a legal technicality. The company, Adani Green Energy, is US-listed and raises money from US financial institutions, and therefore is answerable to the US Securities and Exchange Commission. This may be technically correct," the analyst notes.