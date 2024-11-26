On November 24, the Israeli cabinet approved a resolution imposing sanctions on the country’s one of the most influential newspapers, Haaretz, accusing it of incitement and of supporting “the enemies of the state.”

The resolution instructs government officials and agencies to halt all communication with the media group and discontinue advertising on its platforms.

Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi defended the decision in a post on X. “We advocate a free press and freedom of expression, but also the freedom of the government to decide not to fund incitement against the state of Israel.”

According to Haaretz, the government claimed its action was due to “many articles that have hurt the legitimacy of the state of Israel and its right to self-defence”.

Among other Israeli media, Haaretz stands out for its editorials and opinion pieces that often adopt a critical stance toward Netanyahu’s administration, providing a perspective a lot less uniform compared to some other outlets.

The government’s decision also cited remarks made by Haaretz publisher Amos Schocken in London.

During an event hosted by the newspaper on October 27, Schocken described Palestinians as “freedom fighters”.

“It (Netanyahu’s government) doesn’t care about imposing a cruel apartheid regime on the Palestinian population. It dismisses the costs of both sides for defending the settlements while fighting the Palestinian freedom fighters that Israel calls terrorists,” he was quoted as saying in news reports.

During his speech, Schocken also called for international sanctions on Israeli leaders, suggesting that such measures represented the only viable path to compelling the government to alter its policies.