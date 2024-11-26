Sri Lanka has opened an investigation into the local investments of India's Adani Group in the wake of US bribery charges against its tycoon founder, government spokesman Nalinda Jayatissa said Tuesday.

Jayatissa, speaking at the first cabinet briefing of President Anura Kumara Dissanayake's new government, said both the finance and foreign ministries had been asked to review infrastructure projects awarded to the Indian conglomerate.

"We will take a decision about these projects based on the two reports we have commissioned," said Jayatissa, who is also the information and h ealth minister.

Dissanayake came to power in September promising to tackle corruption and bring back stolen Sri Lankan assets said to be stashed abroad.

Billionaire Indian industrialist Gautam Adani was charged on November 19, accused of paying bribes and hiding the payments from US investors, US prosecutors said.

Close ally

With a business empire spanning coal, airports, cement and media, the Adani Group chairman has been rocked in recent years by corporate fraud allegations and a stock crash.

The close ally of Hindu nationalist Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a fellow Gujarat native, is alleged to have agreed to pay more than $250 million in bribes to Indian officials for lucrative solar energy supply contracts.