Israel and Lebanon have agreed to a ceasefire deal that will end fighting between Israeli military and Hezbollah group in Lebanon, US President Joe Biden has announced.

The truce will take effect at 4 am local time (0200 GMT) on Wednesday after both sides accepted an agreement brokered by the US and France, Biden said on Tuesday.

Biden made the announcement in the White House Rose Garden and thanked his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, for his partnership in reaching this moment.

Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati, in phone call with Biden, welcomed the ceasefire agreement.

Biden spoke about Palestine also and said that the people of Gaza "deserve an end to the fighting and displacement."

"The people of Gaza have been through hell," the US President said.

Their "only way out" is to release the hostages taken from Israel last year, and bring an end to the fighting, which would allow aid in.

He said in the coming days the US will make another push with Türkiye, Qatar and others to "achieve a ceasefire in Gaza."

The US remains prepared to do "historic deals" for establishing a Palestinian state and a normalisation of relations between Saudi Arabia and Israel, the US President noted.